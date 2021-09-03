Auckland terror attack: Six stabbing victims still in hospital

Six shoppers stabbed inside the Countdown supermarket at LynnMall in West Auckland yesterday remain in hospital today.
The victim taken to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries remained in a stable condition, a Counties Manukau DHB spokesman told the Herald.
The Herald asked Auckland DHB for an update on the four patients taken to its hospital, three critical and one serious, and a spokeswoman said to liaise with police.
A police spokeswoman said she didn't have an update yet but they expected to put out a statement later today.
A Waitematā DHB spokesperson also referred the Herald to police, regarding the victim taken to Waitākere Hospital in a moderate condition.
New Zealand woke up this morning to the continued shock from the incident yesterday, when a 32-year-old Isis-sympathiser walked into Countdown, grabbed a knife and stabbed six people before police shot him dead.
The incident happened inside LynnMall, in New Lynn, West Auckland, around 2.30pm.
The man, who Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as a "lone wolf" attacker, had been under 24/7 police surveillance and undercover officers were on the scene and shot him dead within 60 seconds.