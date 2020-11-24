Auckland tenant's sons got angry putting 41 holes in the walls and doors of a rental

The tenant must pay the landlords over $1000 due to damages caused to the property. Photo / Google maps

An Auckland woman's sons got angry and caused close to $4000 worth of damage to her rented home.

Some 41 holes were put in the walls and doors of the Manurewa home.

The tenant says her sons caused damage to the walls and doors while they were angry.

Alongside damage to the walls and doors, the dishwasher door had dents in at least four places.

Landlords Jie Zhang And Jin Yi Wang sought compensation for repairing the walls, replacing the dishwasher and repairing an electric gate on the property.

The landlords sought a total of $3787.95 for the repairs.

The damage to the walls and doors was more than fair wear and tear, Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator Gillian Guptill said.

However, Guptill did not allow the landlords compensation for lost rent due to the repairs and dismissed their claim that damage to an electric gate was caused by the tenant.

According to the landlords, the tenant had crushed the motor for the gate, but she said it continued to malfunction despite tradesmen looking at it.

The tenant said people had to jump over the fence.

The tenant has been ordered to pay the landlords $1672.39, at the rate of $20 per week.

An amount of $225 had also been sort in compensation for replacing the dishwasher but the landlords were only awarded $64 in respect of that.