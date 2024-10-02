An Auckland teen has been arrested after using a sophisticated device “never before seen in New Zealand” to send fraud texts, including around 700 in one night.
The 19-year-old male was arrested and a “smishing device” was seized following a search warrant at a residential address in central Auckland on August 23.
The device, known as an SMS blaster, is a false cell tower which tricks nearby mobile devices into connecting to a fraudulent network.
Smishing, which is a form of phishing, involves the SMS Blaster sending fraudulent text messages pretending to be from banks to trick people into sharing or verifying sensitive information, such as passwords or credit card details.
“We remind New Zealanders to exercise caution, not click on links in text messages, or provide personal information, log-in details or transfer any money after receiving a cold call or text message.
“If you think your account has been compromised, call your bank as soon as possible on its publicly listed phone number.”
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.