Off-putting footage has emerged of a pigeon helping itself to fresh ingredients behind the counter of a Central Auckland Subway, forcing the short-term closure of the eatery.

The pigeon can be seen dining out in the meat section of the Symonds St restaurant for about 15 seconds before a Subway employee runs towards it, smacks the counter and scares away the bird.

The customer who filmed the video can be heard calling out to staff members and saying, “There’s a bird eating all your stuff. Like it’s just been picking out all of the stuff.”

The 20-second video – posted to social media platform TikTok at the weekend – has amassed more than 100,000 views.