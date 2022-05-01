A Noel Leeming store in South Auckland has become the latest target in a string of offending around the city.
This morning, around 1.30am, four men attempted to break in to Noel Leeming on Cavendish Dr in Manukau.
The group first tried to kick in the windows, but when that method was unsuccessful they used a tyre iron to try and smash the glass, a police spokesperson said.
"However security measures in place have prevented these offenders in doing so."
They then fled from the area in a vehicle.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigations into the attempted burglary.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and to quote the reference number P050432070.