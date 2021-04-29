Auckland stabbing: Serious injury after street clash, police operation investigates whether injury linked

Police investigate early morning assault on Vincent St / Greys Ave. Video / Michael Craig

A taxi streaked with blood is the focus of a police investigation which closed a central Auckland street after at least one man was seriously injured in an early morning fight at the scene.

Police confirmed they were called to Vincent St around 5.15am after reports of a group of about four people approaching another group of four people at a taxi, before a fight started.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock said police arrived a short time later and located a man with a serious leg injury who has been transported to hospital.

Police are investigating if another man, suffering a serious stab wound, who went to hospital was also injured in the incident.

"At around 6am, Police were notified of a man who had presented at Waitakere Hospital with a stab wound injury, which is understood to be serious.

"He has been transported to Auckland Hospital for surgery."

Enquiries are in their very early stages and it is too soon to say whether these two incidents are linked.

For much of the morning, a silver sedan marked with a Discount Taxi sign was straddling the downtown Auckland street's centre line, blood splattered over its front passenger window and door.

A spokesperson for the company was unable to give any information about the incident.

A police photographer was taking images of the vehicle, while a section of footpath outside an apartment block is also cordoned off by cones.

Police have closed upper Vincent St in inner-city Auckland after an overnight assault. Photo / Michael Craig

A St John spokesperson said a person suffering serious injuries was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

VINCENT ST, CITY CENTRE - 6:50AM

Due to a police issue a small section of Vincent St is currently CLOSED from Pitt St. Delay your journey or expect delays in the area. ^AA pic.twitter.com/KUmB7VpNh3 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) April 29, 2021

Police were working to establish what had occurred and who was involved, said the spokesperson.

Police thanked the public for their patience while enquiries were ongoing.

Auckland Transport initially asked commuters to delay their journey or expect delays in the area as the upper section of Vincent St was cordoned off.

The road was fully reopened shortly before noon.