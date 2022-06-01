A house on Albert Rd in Manukau, South Auckland, can be seen with bullet holes through at least one window. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A house on Albert Rd in Manukau, South Auckland, can be seen with bullet holes through at least one window. Photo / Hayden Woodward

At least one person is understood to have been injured during a drive-by shooting in South Auckland overnight.

Police were called to a property on Albert Rd, in Manukau, after reports of a shooting incident about 7.50pm.

One of the home's windows was sporting up to five bullet holes.

It is understood at least one person was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police officers at the scene of a shooting incident on Albert Rd, Manukau, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police spokesman said there were no reports of any serious injuries.

However, the Herald understands several St John units were sent to the scene. St John has been approached for comment.

Police said this morning that cordons are in place around the property as a result and that inquiries into what happened are ongoing.

Police outside a property in Ōpaheke, South Auckland last night following a shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Second firearms incident 10 minutes later

About 10 minutes later, police received reports of gunshots fired in nearby Ōpaheke, near the suburb of Papakura.

Police said they were called to Boundary Rd about 8pm. There were no reports of any injures.

"Police are making inquiries."

