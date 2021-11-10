Auckland shooting: Two men charged over New Lynn murder self-isolating, another on the run

New Lynn homicide victim Robert James Hart, 40, was father to two sons. Photo / Supplied

Two men accused of fatally shooting a Covid-infected Auckland father are self-isolating, while a third man accused of murder is still on the run.

Men jointly charged over the death of Robert "Robbie" James Hart were phoned into Waitākere District Court today because the custody units they are self-isolating in do not have audio-visual link (AVL) capacity.

A woman aged 20, also charged with murder, is yet to have her matter called.

Police have a warrant for the arrest of a fourth person accused of Hart's murder, who has "significant" gang connections and is considered dangerous.

Hart, 40, was allegedly shot and killed on a driveway on Great North Rd, New Lynn on Friday morning, leaving behind two young sons.

He since tested positive for Covid-19. Family who were close contacts were told to self-isolate, and could not attend a small graveside service that took place yesterday, the Herald understands.

A homicide investigation lasted five days before police arrested and jointly charged three people yesterday with his murder - two men in their 30s and a woman aged 20.

Robert Hart, 40, was allegedly shot and killed on a driveway in New Lynn on Friday. Photo / Michael Craig

Their matters are being called in Waitākere District Court today.

Two men, aged in their 30s, were phoned into the court and were each granted interim name suppression.

They were remanded in custody until their next appearance at the High Court in Auckland on December 1.

A fourth person, Dylan Hames Mitchell Harris, is still on the run.

Police are appealing for the public to help them locate the 35-year-old, who has "significant" gang connections across the North Island.

"He is considered dangerous and should not be approached," said Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton.

Dylan James Mitchell Harris, 35, is considered dangerous and has "significant" gang connections. Photo / NZ Police

Harris is around 182cm tall, of medium build and has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone who sees Harris should call 111 immediately.

People with information can also contact the inquiry team directly on (09) 839 0602 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Robert was senselessly killed," Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said earlier this week.

"He is survived by his two young children who will now grow up without their father in their lives."

An investigation team carried out a search warrant at a West Auckland house yesterday with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad, police said.

Mourning Robert Hart

Because Hart tested positive for Covid-19, only a small group were allowed to gather at a West Auckland cemetery to mourn instead of the maximum of 25 people currently allowed in Auckland.

"It's a devastating blow for us all as he deserved a beautiful send off," said a friend, who the Herald agreed not to name.

"He was one of a kind. Full of life with a heart of gold.

"He loved his family and he loved his children. He was a passionate and extremely talented musician.

"Always happy and always keen to make everybody laugh. He will be solely missed by us all."

Flowers have been placed near the driveway where he died, along with written tributes including from one of his sons.

"I love you dad, you were the best daddy ever," the message read.

Flowers and written tributes have been left near the driveway where Robert Hart died. Photo / NZME

Meanwhile staff at the New Haven Motel, next to the driveway, told the Herald a cleaner saw Hart get shot two metres from the window of a motel unit.

On the morning of the man's death a car with a number of people pulled into the motel car park, and a staff member asked them to leave.

"Next thing, I heard the bang and the girl screaming over here saying, 'Someone just shot that guy'."