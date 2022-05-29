Overnight drive-by shooting in Manurewa. Video / Dean Purcell

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police are investigating after what's understood to be another gang-related shooting overnight, this time in Manurewa.

Police cars lined Gibbs Rd in the south Auckland suburb this afternoon, and the end of the dead-end road was cordoned off.

Attention was focused on a house next door to the Manurewa AFC grounds, which neighbours believed was a gang house.

A number of gang members were gathered outside the police cordon this afternoon, some wearing King Cobra gang patches.

Police cordon off the end of Gibbs Rd in Manurewa. Photo / Dean Purcell

King Cobra gang members gathered outside the police cordon. Photo / Dean Purcell

Officers declined to comment but said a statement would be released later in the day.

A scene examination was being conducted.

Bullet holes at the scene of the shooting on Gibbs Road, Manurewa. Photo / Dean Purcell

Bullet holes at the scene of the shooting on Gibbs Road, Manurewa. Photo / Dean Purcell

Residents of the street said they hadn't heard anything last night but one man had been told by police this morning that there had been a shooting at the property; he did not believe anyone had been hurt.

The incident had left him feeling unsafe, and he wondered if he should be moving his young family away from the area.

But he said he had lived on the street for five years and never had any problems with the people living in the house.

"Sometimes they're standing out at the gate and wave their hand at us… I don't know what's happening on that side of their life, but other than that, they're friendly.

"All the other people [on this street], you can ask them and I think they'll say they're friendly."

