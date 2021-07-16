Auckland shooting: Charges laid against man involved in dramatic shooting

Police and ambulance treating a man who was shot by police yesterday. Photo / Supplied

A man shot by police after allegedly holding a gun to the head of two motorists is out of hospital and facing charges.

The 36-year-old man is facing three counts of aggravated wounding, aggravated assault, burglary, reckless driving and failing to stop.

He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

It comes after a 36-year-old woman appeared in court this afternoon charged with aggravated assault and burglary.

Family members sat in the public gallery, and for some of the court proceeding she whispered to them.

She was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody until July 20.

As she was taken back into custody she yelled out that she loved them and she would see them next week.

"Tell uncle I love him," she said.

Police road block at the corner of Greath South Road and South Eastern Highway Penrose after shots were fired on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Yesterday's dramatic shooting started at 10.45am after a white BMW was allegedly stolen from Youth Garage car yard.

The BMW crashed and a man allegedly carjacked a stationary motorist at gunpoint before fleeing.

Police say the man crashed a second time and it's alleged he tried to carjack a second motorist at gunpoint and was shot by police.

Auckland City detective inspector Aaron Pascoe said officers were continuing to ensure support was available to members of the public caught up in yesterday's incident through Victim Support.

They were also ensuring police involved in the incident were supported as well.

In acknowledging the disruption that saw roads closed in a busy industrial area, Pascoe said police were grateful for the public's co-operation.

"Police would like to acknowledge Auckland motorists for their co-operation yesterday with the cordons that were in place in parts of Great South Rd," he said.

"This enabled police to carry out our scene examinations as part of the investigation."

Pascoe said the investigation remained ongoing and was progressing.