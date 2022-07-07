Armed police on Belmont's Bardia Street. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Armed police are responding to reports of a person with a firearm on Auckland's North Shore that plunged at least four schools in the area into lockdown.

Police are surrounding a house on Belmont's Bardia Street and have a megaphone saying the house is surrounded and to come to the front door.

In another incident nearby, a witness told the Herald they have also seen a bleeding man being arrested on Devonport's Domain Street after a car chase with police. The incidents are not linked, police have confirmed.

Belmont Intermediate, Belmont Primary, Bayswater School and Takapuna Grammar School were all put into lockdown following instructions from police and the Ministry of Education. The lockdown has since been lifted.

"Police are responding to an incident in Belmont following reports of a person with a firearm The incident was reported to Police around 10.47am," police said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Education was advised and four nearby schools were placed into lockdown as a precaution. This was for a short period of time and they have now been lifted. A Police cordon is still in place on the intersection of Bardia and Moa St and locals are asked to avoid the area," police said in a statement.

Armed police blocked off Lake Rd, on which Takapuna Grammar is located, and also Bardia St which is a nearby side street.

BARDIA ST, BELMONT - 12:25PM

Due to a police issue Bardia St is currently closed between Lake Rd and Coronation St in Belmont. Avoid this area or expect delays on Lake Rd through the area until the issue is resolved. ^TP pic.twitter.com/tmeRJfWH4w — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) July 7, 2022

Crash after police pursuit

Police have one person in custody following an incident involving a stolen vehicle in Devonport earlier this morning.

Witnesses have provided photos to the Herald of crashed cars on Devonport's Domain Street.

Police are on the scene of Domain Street in the suburb of Devonport on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / supplied

A Devonport resident said she arrived on Domain Street around 9.45 am to see a line of police cars.

She then heard the crashing of a car and loud popping of tires. The resident said she thought she saw police ready to lay out a spiked matt to stop cars prior to this.

"A man gets out of the car [that's crashed] and runs to a house and smashes their gate out and then runs into the back garden of the property. The man then runs across the street to another house," she said.

A car crashed on Domain Street in Devonport following a police incident. Photo / Lara Franks

"The man was shirtless and there was a smear of blood on him. I guess because he was in the accident."

The resident said the man was then apprehended on the street by armed officers.

"He looked in his late 20s and was pretty dishevelled."

The resident said she rushed to check on her family in nearby Cambridge Terrace because one of the houses the shirtless man who was apprehended ran into shared a fence with her own.

Another of the crashed cars on Devonport's Domain Street. Photo / supplied

'This is not a drill'

Takapuna Grammar and Belmont Primary have said the lockdown has been lifted and their students are safe. Bayswater School has said the police incident which led to the lockdown is over, the school is out of lockdown and students are safe.

Belmont Primary went into lockdown around 11am after being contacted by the Ministry of Education regarding an "armed incident" in the area, on Moa St, principal Bruce Cunningham said.

The students had practiced drills for earthquakes, fire and lockdowns so they knew what to do - "they hide under the table or a bench out of sight and lock all the doors internally."

Students and staff were "fantastic", he said.

"They took it seriously, we said this is not a drill. There was no panic."

Some parents were now trying to pick their children up from school but that wasn't necessary, he said.

Armed police in Auckland's Devonport. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Students at Takapuna Grammar were reportedly told to get under their desks, according to a text one student sent to their parents.