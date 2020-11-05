Auckland school forced into real lockdown after practising earlier in the day

The school was placed into lockdown this afternoon as a precaution. Photo / Google

Ōrakei School decided to practice a lockdown today but were told to go into a real one shortly after midday by police.

Police told the school to lock down as a precaution after there were claims a man had made threats he was carrying a firearm in the area.

It comes after four West Auckland schools were forced into lockdown after police received a report about a person's wellbeing. Officers responded by searching the area carrying firearms as a precaution.

When asked if the school had practised a lockdown before being forced into a real one, a woman working at the school office confirmed they had.

School principal Michael Earl said online everyone involved did "extremely well" and followed instructions.

Earl says everyone is safe and accounted for, with a notice going out to parents tonight with more information about the lockdown procedures.

A spokesman for the police says they were notified of a man acting suspiciously on Sudeley St, next to the school in Ōrakei after midday.

"Information received by police suggested the man had made threats he was carrying a firearm," he said.

"As a precaution, nearby Ōrakei School was placed into lockdown, which ended up being for a very short period of time. Police attended the area and located the man.

"Police have spoken with this man and we have established that he was not in possession of a firearm."

The man was taken into custody and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Kelston Boys High School, Kelston Girls College, Kelston Intermediate School, and St Leonards Rd School went into lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

"Police initially had information that there were concerns for a person's welfare near Kelston and a firearm may have been involved," Acting Area Commander for Waitematā West Inspector John Thornley says.

"Police located the subject of this report, a BB gun has been located and the matter has been referred to Youth Aid.