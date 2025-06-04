Two young men smuggled ATM card-skimming gear into the country concealed in household goods, including air fryers.
They then stole more than $60,000 by targeting ATMs and parking machines, including at a hospital.
The pair were sentenced to community and home detention after Customs detected their crimes after intercepting a package in April 2023.
Two young scammers smuggled ATM card-skimming gear into the country concealed in air fryers, used laptops and TV antennas before targeting ATMs and parking machines – including at a hospital car park – to successfully swindle more than $60,000, Customs says.
A 21-year-old Auckland man was sentenced to six months’community detention and 12 months’ supervision for knowingly importing goods for dishonest purposes, and for possessing goods designed to commit crimes of dishonesty when he appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday.
A second 21-year-old Auckland man was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention when he appeared in court on the same charges last November.
The pair’s downfall began after Customs’ officers intercepted a US-origin air freight package in April 2023 and discovered a card-skimming device hidden inside.
Further analysis by Customs’ electronic forensic investigators identified card-reading software on the man’s laptop.
“In total $60,477.61 had been successfully withdrawn by the two men, with a further $21,500 of attempted or declined withdrawals.”
The Government agency takes card-skimming crimes seriously, and was investigating and prosecuting the criminal syndicates operating in New Zealand, said Customs fraud and prohibition chief officer Nigel Barnes.
“Card-skimming is a financial crime that directly targets unsuspecting New Zealanders going about their daily business, and which causes a lot of stress for victims when they discover their card has been used to withdraw large sums without their knowledge.
“Customs will do our part in stopping these devices getting into New Zealand, and prosecuting those involved in bringing them in.”
How to stay safe
Do a quick assessment of an ATM before using it to check that nothing looks tampered with;
Cover the keypad when you’re entering a PIN;
If you suspect your card’s been skimmed, block your card immediately and contact your bank.