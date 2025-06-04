Further investigations revealed the two men had smuggled up to 12 packages containing ATM card-skimming equipment into New Zealand between March and July of that year, Customs said in a media release.

“This was concealed in low-value electronic goods such as air fryers, used laptops, and TV antennas.

“The packages were sent to fictitious names at parcel collection lockers throughout Auckland. The two defendants then targeted ATMs and parking machines, including at a hospital car park.”

Two Auckland men have been sentenced for smuggling card-skimming gear into New Zealand and stealing more than $60,000. Pictured is skimming equipment for use on a payment terminal. Photo / Customs

The two scammers concealed card-skimming equipment in packages containing items such as air fryers (pictured), used laptops and TV antennas, Customs said. Photo / Customs

A Customs search at the home of the man sentenced yesterday found evidence that included retail rewards’ cards holding skimmed bank data, and a cash counting machine.

Further analysis by Customs’ electronic forensic investigators identified card-reading software on the man’s laptop.

“In total $60,477.61 had been successfully withdrawn by the two men, with a further $21,500 of attempted or declined withdrawals.”

The Government agency takes card-skimming crimes seriously, and was investigating and prosecuting the criminal syndicates operating in New Zealand, said Customs fraud and prohibition chief officer Nigel Barnes.

“Card-skimming is a financial crime that directly targets unsuspecting New Zealanders going about their daily business, and which causes a lot of stress for victims when they discover their card has been used to withdraw large sums without their knowledge.

“Customs will do our part in stopping these devices getting into New Zealand, and prosecuting those involved in bringing them in.”

How to stay safe

Do a quick assessment of an ATM before using it to check that nothing looks tampered with;

Cover the keypad when you’re entering a PIN;

If you suspect your card’s been skimmed, block your card immediately and contact your bank.

More information is at Customs’ Border Protect webpage.

Anyone with information on unusual or suspicious activity can call Customs on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) confidentially, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.