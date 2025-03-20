Advertisement
Trio of workers at Auckland airport accused of smuggling up to $21.7 million worth of meth

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
Three airport workers have been arrested for their role in allegedly smuggling up to $21.7 million worth of methamphetamine into the country.

Customs said in a statement released today they identified suspicious activity within the Auckland Airport precincts earlier this month.

“Investigations established that the three workers had moved a container off a flight from Malaysia at Auckland International Airport on 12 March,” said the statement.

The men were arrested and appeared in the Manukau District Court that same day.

The seized methamphetamine equates to close to 2.9 million individual doses, with a potential street value of up to $21.7m.

The seizure is estimated to have prevented up to $61m in social harm and cost to New Zealand.

Customs have seized methamphetamine with a street value of about $21.7 million. Photo / Customs
The trio has been remanded in custody facing multiple charges for the importation of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Customs investigations manager Dominic Adams said this case sends a clear message to transnational and serious organised crime groups.

Customs have arrested a trio of airport workers accused of smuggling meth. Photo / Customs
“We are always on the lookout for signs of suspicious behaviour across the supply chain and have eyes on everyone trusted to work in secure areas,” Adams said.

Earlier today, Customs, with assistance from police, searched five properties in Auckland and found “items of interest”, including cocaine.

“Customs has zero tolerance for anyone taking advantage of their privileged security access,” Adams said.

National Organised Crime Group Detective Inspector Tom Gollan said the arrests highlighted the importance of the collaborative approach by Customs, police and the airport “to detect and stamp out insider threats”.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter.

