Three airport workers have been arrested for their role in allegedly smuggling up to $21.7 million worth of methamphetamine into the country.

Customs said in a statement released today they identified suspicious activity within the Auckland Airport precincts earlier this month.

“Investigations established that the three workers had moved a container off a flight from Malaysia at Auckland International Airport on 12 March,” said the statement.

The men were arrested and appeared in the Manukau District Court that same day.