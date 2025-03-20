“We are always on the lookout for signs of suspicious behaviour across the supply chain and have eyes on everyone trusted to work in secure areas,” Adams said.
Earlier today, Customs, with assistance from police, searched five properties in Auckland and found “items of interest”, including cocaine.
“Customs has zero tolerance for anyone taking advantage of their privileged security access,” Adams said.
National Organised Crime Group Detective Inspector Tom Gollan said the arrests highlighted the importance of the collaborative approach by Customs, police and the airport “to detect and stamp out insider threats”.
Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter.