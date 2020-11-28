Auckland Rescue Helicopter spots secret 'love heart glade' while on mission

The Rescue Helicopter spotted a secret - but sizeable - love declaration from the skies. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spotted what it described as a "love heart glade" from the skies, as it flew to a mission in Northland.

Crew Chief Mark "Tinny" Cannell took the photos on November 15, as the helicopter flew from Auckland to Northland.

Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The crew spotted a massive love heart glade while flying over the vicinity of the Kaipara Flats in the afternoon of November 15.

The sight surprised the crew who took a few shots of the unexpected scene. Hidden in the middle of a forest area is the secret "love heart glade".

Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

At first it might be hard to spot, amid the greenery - but once you see it, you can't miss it.

It appears someone got hold of some garden tools and decided to create a declaration of love that can be seen from above.

Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The Kaipara Flats area is located north of Auckland, just south of Wellsford.