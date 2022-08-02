Two stolen vehicles were recovered by police. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two stolen vehicles were recovered by police. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Another liquor store has been targeted in a ram raid and a group of teenagers have been arrested.

Police were called to the brazen break-in at the Royal Oak Liquor Centre at around 3am.

At least seven officers were responding to the incident and can be seen escorting three teenagers in custody away from the scene.

The store owner told the Herald it was the third time he's been hit in recent months. This was the first ram raid, the previous times were smash and grabs.

Police responded to reports of the ram raid around 3am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Smashed glass and board littered the front of the store.

"We're still boarded up from last time," they said.

A witness said two stolen vehicles were recovered, including a silver Mazda Demio and a Nissan Tida which had a dent by the left headlight.

Auckland police were also called to a burglary at Mangere Bridge School on Coronation St overnight.