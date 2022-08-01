Liquorland in Parnell was burgled shortly before 4 am. Video / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland liquor store is the latest retailer to be targeted by thieves carrying out brazen ram raids and burglaries around the city.

Police responded to a ram raid at Liquorland in Parnell shortly before 4am this morning.

"A quantity of alcohol has been stolen in the burglary, with two vehicles fleeing the scene," a police spokesperson confirmed.

Police officers were seen picking up wine bottles and marking out footprints at the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"One of those vehicles has since been located in the Wiri area, with some of the stolen property recovered."

Smashed bottles of alcohol were left strewn across the steps at the front of the store and officers were seen taking wine bottles as evidence and marking out footprints.

A door to the shop was smashed and completely removed from its hinges.

Smashed bottles were left strewn out front of the store. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and those with information are asked to contact police on 105 phone service or go to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report and quoting the reference number 220802/5772.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

This ram raid comes after four people were arrested after a burglary at a Liquorland in Albany in June.

After smashing into the store, the group fled the scene in a vehicle and were later caught near the Albany Highway, said a witness.

One of those allegedly involved was wearing a nightgown and just socks.

"She was wearing socks and a dressing gown and was complaining about cold it was."

The witness said the others who were in the vehicle sat on the concrete as police officers spoke to them.

Boxes of alcohol were seen in the back of the vehicle while the car's number plates had been altered slightly - with black tape being added to two of the characters to create different letters, the witness said.

Meanwhile, an Auckland convenience store owner is just about ready to give up after his shop was yesterday targeted for the third time in recent months.

Police responded to reports of a burglary at the Penrose Superette on Station Rd shortly after 2am on Monday morning.

"A group of offenders have kicked the front doors to gain entry into the premises and have left in a Toyota Wish," a police spokesperson said.

The owner of the store told the Herald that a group of four wearing masks, and some wearing gloves, took off with cigarettes and phones after kicking in the doors.

"I just want out - I'm over it," he said.

"I'm ready to give up, this is the third time. I just can't."

The first time the store was hit, the thieves stole up to $14,000 worth of cigarettes.

The second time, the offenders were also after smokes but were only able to get their hands on some ice creams.