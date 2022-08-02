Liquorland Parnell store manager John Trail couldn't help but laugh at the thieves stealing a box of Peanut Slabs and then leaving bottles strewn across the footpath. Video / Hayden Woodward / Supplied

The manager of a liquor store targeted by ram raiders has been left shocked by what CCTV footage revealed.



The in-store camera captured the three-minute crime spree as a group drive a vehicle slowly up the front entrance steps before smashing through the doors of the Liquorland in Parnell.

"I thought it would be a ram raid as in physical force being used," store manager John Trail told Focus.

"But it was just slow steady pressure, these are pretty solid doors they managed to get through."

Tuesday morning's ram raid was captured on the store's CCTV camera.

Trail's store is at the top of several stairs and said he had not looked at installing bollards outside - until now.



"We thought four steps would be a good enough deterrent, it's also a fairly narrow opening, the car just managed to squeeze through."



Thieves filled bags with alcohol before fleeing the premises - but ended up dropping several bottles on the front steps.

"Alcohol, RTDs … they were being very selective in what they took," Trail said before adding they also took a handful of "Peanut Slabs".



"They stole an estimate of about 50 bottles … in stock alone, I'm estimating about $5000 at the moment but it could be a lot more. The doors, repairs and the permanent fixture we'll need to put in place to stop this happening again, will cost even more."



Trail's store was targeted three weeks ago but he believes this week's raid was a separate group of individuals.



It comes after four people were arrested after a burglary at a Liquorland in Albany in June.

After smashing into the store, the group fled the scene in a vehicle and were later caught near the Albany Highway, said a witness.

Parnell Liquorland store manager John Trail. Photo / Jed Bradley

Parnell Business Association general manager Cheryl Adamson said recent ram raids in the area were "extremely depressing and expensive".

"No amount of security on behalf of the owners seems to be enough," she said.

"In this case steps, doors with protective bars, CCTV etc. The crime continues in Auckland with little fear of retribution or consequence and it is devastating for our businesses.

"The real cost for many is not what was stolen but the cost of repairs, loss of business, the long wait sometimes for glazing, insurance etc. The recent Government support package to tackle retail crime may have good intentions, but it is hopelessly too little money, the selection process is long-winded and shows no early signs of real support."

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and those with information are asked to contact police on 105 phone service or go to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report and quoting the reference number 220802/5772.

* Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.