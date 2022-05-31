A switcher carriage came off the tracks this morning near St Johns in Auckland. Photo / Darren Masters

Three people have been injured after a shunt locomotive derailed this morning in Auckland.

All Eastern Line trains were cancelled, causing rush-hour delays for commuters, but services are running again between Manukau and Otahuhu to a 20-minute frequency.

KiwiRail said the locomotive came off the tracks near Hannigan Drive, St Johns, about 1.25am, damaging a section of the track including a turnout and set of signalling points.

KiwiRail acting chief executive David Gordon said it was too early to determine the cause and a full investigation would be undertaken.

Eastern Line services are running between Manukau & Otahuhu to a 20-minute frequency due to an earlier incident. We recommend taking a scheduled bus. Scheduled buses are accepting rail tickets and AT Hop cards. Check AT Mobile App & Train Line Status for further info. pic.twitter.com/BuZVZTjcrO — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 31, 2022

"Regrettably, three of our team were injured – one was treated on site and two were taken to hospital for observation," said Gordon.

Gordon said staff were working to reopen the line as soon as possible.

Auckland Transport continues to advise commuters to take scheduled buses and says buses are accepting rail tickets and AT Hop cards.

People are also encouraged to check the AT Mobile App and Train Line Status for further information.