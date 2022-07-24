District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said the man, who was shot by police, fired several shots at a house before turning his firearm on the officers. Video / Hayden Woodward

A man shot by police in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn is facing burglary and firearm charges.

A 32-year-old man is due in court today charged with aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and presenting a firearm in relation to the Wallingford St incident last Monday.

Relieving Auckland City District Commander acting Superintendent Grant Tetzlaff said investigations relating to the incident remained ongoing.

The man was shot in the abdomen by officers after firing shots at his own house. He was taken to hospital and was in a serious but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Police were initially called to the Grey Lynn street just after 5pm last Monday after witnesses described a man standing outside with a firearm.

Police had said the man was firing several shots at a house.

When police went towards the man and called on him repeatedly to put down his firearm, he raised it at police staff and was shot in the abdomen.

Officers provided first-aid and requested ambulance assistance.