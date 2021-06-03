Auckland police raids find military-style semi-automatic firearm, methamphetamine, stolen Audi

Two people have been arrested after police raids discovered guns, drugs and a stolen Audi in Auckland.
Police searched properties in Pakuranga and Karaka yesterday where two firearms - including a military-style semi-automatic (MSSA) firearms- and a quantity of methamphetamine was found.
A stolen 2012 Audi Q7 was also found in a garage at one of the addresses.
Counties Manukau Police acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said a 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with firearms and drug-related offences.
She is next due to appear in the Manukau District Court on June 23.
Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man was arrested and also charged with firearms and drug-related offences.
He is next due to appear in the Manukau District Court on June 8.