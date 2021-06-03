Auckland police raids find military-style semi-automatic firearm, methamphetamine, stolen Audi

A stolen 2012 Audi Q7 was recovered during the searches. Photo / NZ Police

Two people have been arrested after police raids discovered guns, drugs and a stolen Audi in Auckland.

Police searched properties in Pakuranga and Karaka yesterday where two firearms - including a military-style semi-automatic (MSSA) firearms- and a quantity of methamphetamine was found.

A stolen 2012 Audi Q7 was also found in a garage at one of the addresses.

Counties Manukau Police acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said a 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with firearms and drug-related offences.

Two firearms, including a military-style semi-automatic, were seized by police. Photo / NZ Police

She is next due to appear in the Manukau District Court on June 23.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man was arrested and also charged with firearms and drug-related offences.

He is next due to appear in the Manukau District Court on June 8.