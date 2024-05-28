ACC boss’ $32k trip, Nicola Willis teases her budget plans and the death toll remains unknown after devasting Papua New Guinea landslide.

28 May, 2024 03:32 AM 2 mins to read

An Auckland police officer charged with dangerous driving causing death following the death of a motorcyclist last year has pleaded not guilty and will stand trial before a jury.

Police charged the officer earlier this year after an investigation into the circumstances of the crash involving rider Levi Proctor, who lost control of his motorbike and crashed on State Highway 18 on July 13.

He crashed after the officer activated his lights and sirens, police said.

Todd Simmonds, representing the officer, sought continuing interim name suppression at a hearing at the North Shore District Court on Tuesday before Judge Anna Fitzgibbon.

The prosecution did not oppose continuing suppression, granted by Judge Fitzgibbon until at least his next appearance in the same court for a call-over on August 27, when a trial set is expected to be set for next year.

The rider died at the scene on State Highway 18 near Greenhithe. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police last year said they signalled for the rider to stop on SH18 about 10.20am on July 13 after units observed the vehicle speeding.

“Very shortly after lights and sirens were activated, the rider has lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. They have since sadly died at the scene,” police said in a statement at the time.

The crash happened at the Tauhinu Rd off-ramp in Greenhithe.

Police investigated and in March, Detective Superintendent Uraia Vakaruru confirmed an officer had been charged in relation to the crash.

“Following a legal opinion, police have now charged the officer with dangerous driving causing death,” Vakaruru said at the time.

Police said the officer had been placed on restricted duties while the matter was before the court.

Dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison or a $20,000 fine.