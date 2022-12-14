Family involved in Manukau Habour boating tragedy speak, major cutbacks on the way for Auckland and big wins in last night’s Lotto draw in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland police have arrested three people, including two 14-year-olds, after an aggravated robbery at a liquor store in Grey Lynn.

Witnesses said they saw a group of up to seven people, some allegedly armed with hammers and baseball bats, entering the Grey Lynn Liquorland on Great North Rd around 6pm last Friday.

A worker and bystanders who tried to film the incident were allegedly assaulted by the group.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said five search warrants were executed across Auckland this week as part of the investigation.

“Police have located a number of items of interest to our investigation at these addresses,” he said.

”At the same time, police arrested three males for the aggravated robbery in Grey Lynn.”

Those arrested are males, two aged 14 and one aged 19.

All have been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Baber said the trio were now before the Auckland District and Auckland Youth courts.

Investigations into the alleged robbery were continuing and further arrests could not be ruled out, he said.







