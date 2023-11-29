Māngere blaze sends multiple homes up in flames, how the Prime Minister’s feeling about his deputy’s bribe accusations and some tough talk from the Reserve Bank in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland police are cracking down on drunk driving around the city as we round the corner towards the year’s busiest social season.

Last weekend saw the start of the blitz with many checkpoints set up across the region, which nabbed 19 people.

Auckland City’s Road Policing Manager, Inspector Juliet Burgess, said although this is only a few of the 4000 tests they completed, it is still too many.

In one instance, a 29-year-old man blew four times the legal limit and was subsequently charged with driving with excess breath alcohol.

Police are not only looking for drunk drivers, however, and also caught several motorists driving dangerously in other ways.

One driver attempted to avoid the checkpoint and was quickly chased by police.

“Police caught up with this vehicle and our staff were concerned to see there was an unrestrained child in the vehicle,” Burgess said.

37 infringement notices to motorists for numerous dangerous driving behaviours, such as speeding, restraints or driving using a mobile phone.

“The upcoming holiday period should be a memorable time with your loved ones, rather than one for all the wrong reasons,” Burgess said.

“A third of people who die on our roads were impacted by alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.”

The blitz will continue all the way up to Christmas and across the summer holidays, according to Burgess, so they can ensure the roads are safe.

“Make sure you’re not choosing to drive after drinking this summer,” Burgess said.



