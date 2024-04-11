The rainbow crossing on Karangahape Rd was painted over last month.

The rainbow crossing on Karangahape Rd was painted over last month.

Police have arrested a man after the vandalism of the rainbow pedestrian crossing on Karangahape Rd.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan said police have been making extensive enquiries into the report of wilful damage since the incident on March 28.

“As a result of our enquiries, a 31-year-old Auckland man was arrested on Wednesday evening.

“He has since been charged ... and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday.”

“While this matter is now before the court, and we are limited in further comment, the investigation remains ongoing.”

Police thanked the public for the information that helped find the man.

”We have received several reports of information to date, which were vital in us making this arrest.

”Police are also continuing to appeal for information from the public to identify three other people believed to be involved.

”At this stage, the vehicle of interest has also not yet been located and we are continuing to make enquiries.”

If you have information on the incident, contact police on the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Reference file number 240328/6111.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.