Auckland motorists free beyond border this weekend but face traffic hurdles

December 13 2021 Auckland will move to the orange traffic light setting at 11.59pm on Thursday, December 30. Remaining areas in red, excluding Northland, will also move to orange on December 30.

Aucklanders are venturing out on the roads beyond the regional border for the first weekend in four months after lockdown travel restrictions were further eased this week.

However, motorists are being warned to expect some delays particularly heading south to Waikato on SH27 and SH25.

Many residents will be beginning their festive holidays from the end of work today and, after a stormy week, motorists can expect a fine weekend on the roads.

Lockdown of Auckland's regional border ended on Thursday after being blocked since August 18.

A breakdown on the Auckland Harbour Bridge and intermittent showers for the rest of today is however set to marginally hamper motorists' holiday journeys.

At 3.30pm, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported a breakdown on the Auckland Harbour Bridge which has now been cleared.

The agency has warned northbound motorists to expect delays.

Motorists heading to Waikato from Auckland can also expect some congestion this evening.

Waikato Police have posted a warning on its Facebook page that "our officers report queues are building with heavy traffic on SH27 and SH25 areas".

There are also high winds in the area.

"We remind drivers to be patient, take their time and enjoy the journey," the Waikato Police post says.

"Expect delays if you are travelling south of Auckland into Waikato areas today. Take breaks and ensure you're in a state to drive."

On the weather front, Aucklanders can expect a clear weekend as of tomorrow to head out of the city, but will have to endure some stop-start showers for the rest of today.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan says after a stormy week Aucklanders can expect some relief this weekend.

"Today Auckland's seeing quite showery conditions. Quite windy, quite showery, winds coming in from the west to the south-west and bringing with it a few showery clouds and some fine breaks in between," Corrigan said.

"Those fine breaks will be getting more as the day goes on whereas it's been pretty cloudy this morning. As we go forward those showers are going to get fewer and further between and tomorrow going into the weekend those showers are truly going to be few and far between with just the off chance of people seeing them. Any showers in the Auckland region are likely to be very isolated on Saturday. Then Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend. Some morning cloud clearing to a sunny day."

Auckland is forecast to have a high of 22C today, Saturday and Sunday.

Showers are expected overnight but for the rest of the weekend it is set to hold off.

"The showers are expected to go on pretty much all day. Then overnight heading into the early part of tomorrow morning those showers become very isolated. So a trend into drier weather and warmer temperatures."