Health authorities say most students at a school forced to close after a pupil turned up to class with measles have "some protection" against the disease.

Health authorities are working to contract trace people connected to an Auckland school community as a second measles case was confirmed tonight, while a location of interest was also revealed.

All 900 students and 100 staff at Albany Senior High School on Auckland’s North Shore were made to stay away today after one turned up to class with measles last week.

National Public Health Service interim clinical lead Dr William Rainger said the student mixed with a number of year levels and classes over those two days and so all staff and students were considered close contacts.

Te Whatu Ora said the student was infected by a household contact who had just returned from overseas.

This person was the second confirmed case.

Chemist Warehouse Albany was a location of interest, where the infected person visited a fortnight ago, Thursday, April 20 from 2.46pm to 4.30pm.

“People who were present at the exposure event should check their measles immunity,” Te Whatu Ora said.

Staff and students without immunity must stay home - Te Whatu Ora

Te Whatu Ora and Auckland Regional Public Health (ARPH) this evening said any staff or students who weren’t immune to measles would have to quarantine at home.

Despite this, health authorities believe most students have “some protection” against the disease through vaccination.

“People are immune if they have had two MMR vaccinations, are born before 1969 or have had measles before,” the health agency said.

School closed tomorrow

In a message to parents, Albany Senior High School principal Claire Amos said the school would be closed tomorrow.

“Learning will be available via Google Classroom. Please support your young person to carry on with their school work from home,” Amos said.

She said there would be an update tomorrow.

Health authorities said contact tracing had been “progressing well” and the school’s immunisation records showed “a high percentage” of students had some level of immunity.

Almost 80 per cent of students have had either one or two doses of the MMR vaccine, Te Whatu Ora said.

Te Whatu Ora was still checking staff immunity and have taken blood tests to check for some.

“Having enough staff who are immune and not in quarantine will be key to a decision to reopen the school on Monday,” the agency said.

Anyone Te Whatu Ora hadn’t contacted yet needed to stay at home until they heard from ARPH.

Te Whatu Ora said anyone who was eligible for the two doses of MMR vaccine should get them as soon as possible.

“You can check your child’s immunity by either calling your child’s GP or checking their Well Child/Tamaraki Ora book.”

The vaccine is free for under-18s, no matter their visa or citizenship status, and it is free for all residents over 18.