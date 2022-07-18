Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Auckland mayoralty: The absurd wedge politics of Wayne Brown, Leo Molloy - Simon Wilson

7 minutes to read
Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy had a sweary interview with presenter Guy Williams last week. Photo / Three

Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy had a sweary interview with presenter Guy Williams last week. Photo / Three

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

OPINION:

There's a novelty card in a gift shop down the road from me that reads, "I am sorry to inform you that your childhood has expired." I thought about buying it for Leo Molloy.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.