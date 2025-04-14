Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson received an apology from Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown for comments he made about her in an interview. Photo / RNZ

“I’ve raised this a number of times with him. He’s the Mayor of Auckland and given his position, he shouldn’t be making comments like that,” Leoni told RNZ.

“Desley has been in [the] council for a very long time, and taking away the hard work she has done by saying that she’s just taking people shopping for Lamborghinis is really inappropriate, and we need to challenge that behaviour, call it out, and say that’s not acceptable for the future of our city.”

In a statement, Leoni said she would be more than happy to contest Brown for his job alongside Simpson.

“I think it would be good for local democracy if Desley Simpson joined the mayoral election this year.

“Come on, Desley, don’t allow yourself to be bullied out of running. I have respect for you, and the more qualified women in this election, the better.”

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson. Photo / RNZ, Nick Monro

She said she wanted to see more women stand for key roles in the city.

“Wayne Brown can be as outspoken and gruff as he likes and gets away with it, but it’s more difficult for a woman candidate.

“Women experience too much bullying running for public office, when we should be supporting more women to be at decision-making tables.”

She also felt she and Simpson were “unfairly presented” by the release of data about complimentary tickets to shows at Eden Park.

“I thought it was disappointing it was turned around to be a negative.

“I think it’s important as elected representatives that we see the economic development happening and are present and visible at great events in our city.”

Simpson told RNZ she was still undecided on running for mayor after she confirmed earlier this year she was mulling over it.

“Have a big family meeting scheduled to discuss over Easter holidays and will advise my community and wider public by the end of next month [May, at the] latest.”

A spokesman for the Wayne Brown campaign declined to comment.

- RNZ