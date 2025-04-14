“I’ve raised this a number of times with him. He’s the Mayor of Auckland and given his position, he shouldn’t be making comments like that,” Leoni told RNZ.
“Desley has been in [the] council for a very long time, and taking away the hard work she has done by saying that she’s just taking people shopping for Lamborghinis is really inappropriate, and we need to challenge that behaviour, call it out, and say that’s not acceptable for the future of our city.”
In a statement, Leoni said she would be more than happy to contest Brown for his job alongside Simpson.
“I think it would be good for local democracy if Desley Simpson joined the mayoral election this year.