As fuel prices remain high Aucklanders voice their opinions to the Government's move to halve the price of public transport. Video / NZ Herald

Labour-endorsed mayoral candidate Efeso Collins says his flagship free public transport policy could save around $27 a week for people using buses, trains and ferries regularly, and about $8 a week for less frequent users of public transport.

This is based on the $107.50 price of a monthly HOP card for the Government's half-price fares, introduced as a response to the cost of living crisis and extended in July to the end of January next year.

Fares-free public transport will save a regular public transport user relying on a monthly pass $1290 a year, or $26.88 a week, said Collins.

If public transport fares return to full price at the end of January next year, he said, free public transport could save a regular public transport user relying on a monthly pass $2580 a year, or $53.80 a week.

Mayoral candidate Efeso Collins says his free public transport policy will make big savings for people. Photo / Dean Purcell

For casual public transport users making two return two-zone trips a week at $1.95 per trip, free fares would save a person $7.80 a week, rising to $15.60 when full-price fares return next year.

"This amounts to savings for less frequent public transport users of $31.20 a month, rising to $62.40 when full-price fares return, and $405.60 a year.

Collins said free public transport tackles the cost of living by giving people more money each week. The policy will kick in from July 2024.

Collins has said he will pay for free public transport through reallocating council spending. He has talked about targeting spending on consultants and roading improvements but has not identified any specific savings.

Auckland Transport has said free public transport would initially cost about $130 million, rising to $500m by 2030.

Collins said a poll shows 73 per cent of Aucklanders support free public transport, including 63 per cent of National and Act voters.