Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown wants Aucklander's tax money to stay in Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has released his manifesto for the incoming government ahead of next’s month election.

Brown has declared that he and his councillors cannot make “fixes needed unless Wellington moves out of the way”.

“Wellington needs to stop planning Auckland. Let us do the work we are tasked with,” Brown said.

“We are a regional government; we should be able to deliver for the region.

“We need the autonomy to properly be able to serve our region and deliver on things that affect Aucklanders’ lives.

“We know Aucklanders are frustrated with the lack of progress, but we don’t have the tools to fix it. Let us fix it.”

According to Brown, Aucklanders, like their Australian counterparts, desire the freedom to plan their own city.

“More of the tax Aucklanders pay should stay in Auckland. We are putting more into government coffers than we get back,” Brown said

“Aucklanders are being short-changed and don’t have the autonomy to fix our own issues.”

The broadside comes after Brown fired shots at Labour and National for putting politics above the city’s transport needs during discussions over the Waitematā crossing plans.

In a statement, Brown claimed both Labour and National had failed in their co-operation with the Auckland Council.

Within the manifesto, the mayor is requesting that political parties agree to an Auckland Deal for the long term, which would enable Auckland to address its regionally critical problems and carry out the mayor and council’s plan to fix Auckland.

Brown argues for a fundamentally changed relationship between central government and the Auckland Council, based on respect and shared objectives.

The manifesto also contains an integrated transportation plan to make moving about the city easier, less expensive, and with fewer emissions, as well as resources and funding to help Auckland plan and build infrastructure, encourage the construction of “decent homes”, and revitalise blighted regions.

Infrastructure, water reform and climate resilience are also outlined. Brown’s plans involve repairing, fixing, and safeguarding the city’s current infrastructure with resources to pay and finance the significant investment needed to address the deficit.

In addition, Brown has plans to preserve and improve the environment, especially the Three Harbours, and to establish a formal partnership to carry out and finance prioritised projects in the fields of social, cultural, and economic development.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.







