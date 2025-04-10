Brown has admitted the offence, which carries a fine of $150 plus 20 demerit points, and apologised for the error in judgement.

When the Herald told him former mayor Len Brown had a chauffeur-driven car, Brown said he was never offered any such perk.

Cabinet ministers travel around in BMW limousines.

“Everyone wants to talk to me all day long, and I have to get myself around,” he said.

Brown’s predecessor, Phil Goff, did away with Len Brown’s gas-guzzling V6 Calais and used an electric car from the council’s fleet for mayoral duties.

Asked if he was driving in Auckland or Northland, where he has a home, when he made the video call on his phone, Brown said he did not want to get into that.

Asked if he had been contacted yet by police or fined, Brown said he hadn’t heard anything, and claimed police did not follow up when he was threatened by individuals associated with the speedway.

Last month, an unmarked security car was stationed outside the mayor’s apartment in Auckland, and new CCTV cameras were installed after Brown was the target of online threats.

Security was provided outside the mayor's apartment after threats were made over the council's decision to move speedway from Western Springs. Photo / Greg Bowker

“The police don’t show up for bloody burglaries these days,” Brown told the Herald.

“It would look bloody stupid if they got tangled up in this one [using his phone while driving], wouldn’t it?”

Yesterday, police said they are in the early stages of inquiries to establish the circumstances of the video.

“We are in the process of collating this information and making inquiries, which will determine the next appropriate steps.”

Today, police said inquiries were ongoing.

Both police and the Government have in recent months signalled a tougher crackdown on drivers using their mobile phones.

In February, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he was willing to consider higher penalties for motorists.

