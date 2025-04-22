Brown has not said where he was driving when he made the video call, or how long he was on the call.
Both police and the Government have in recent months signalled a crackdown on drivers using their mobile phones. In February, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he was willing to consider higher penalties for motorists.
“People should not be on their phones while driving,” he told TVNZ’s Breakfast.
The number of drivers fined by police for using their phones rose 25% between 2022 and 2023, with nearly 60,000 tickets handed out last year.
In the first two months of the six-month trial, more than 50,000 “potential mobile phone use offences” were detected. Police were not involved in the trial, and the findings did not lead to enforcement action or warning letters.
The Herald is seeking comment from Brown about the fine.
