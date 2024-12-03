A man is recovering from a broken eye socket and concussion and had his $500 headphones stolen during a violent attack on Auckland’s Eastern train line.
Panmure resident Anthony Nein was travelling on an afternoon commuter train from downtown Britomart to Panmure when he and two other passengers were punched, groped and spat on by a dozen young people.
Auckland Transport says violent incidents were “totally unacceptable” and work was under way to ensure teams were in the right places to deter antisocial behaviour on board public transport.
The 45-year-old told the Herald the group who boarded the train appeared to be drunk, were rowdy and acting suspiciously.
“We work closely with our train team and transport officers after incidents like this to ensure we deploy our teams to right places to deter antisocial behaviour and provide reassurance to our passengers and crew.
“Any aggressive, threatening and antisocial behaviour in public spaces is totally unacceptable and we will continue working closely with police, our partner agencies and communities on ways to improve public safety.”
Police have been approached by the Herald for comment about the incident.
