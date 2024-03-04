Health campaigners blast David Seymour’s latest appointment, Auckland city’s worst choke points revealed and why Israel won't take part in the next round of ceasefire talks in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Warning: Contains descriptions of graphic content.

An Auckland man has been jailed for more than four years on 32 counts of possessing and sharing child sexual abuse and bestiality material.

The 33-year-old man had uploaded and exported a number of images and videos to an overseas-based social media platform, which were subsequently detected by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a US-based non-governmental agency, which alerted NZ Customs to the offending.

A search warrant was executed on the man’s Mount Wellington address on February 2, 2022 after Customs had identified his house following further inquiries. The man was arrested on site.

Three electronic devices were recovered at the address and analysis by Customs electronic forensic investigators found objectionable material on all seized devices, some of which had been shared with other users of an online messaging app.

The man appeared at Auckland District Court today, where he was sentenced to four years and four months imprisonment for 32 charges relating to the possession and sharing of objectionable material, including those depicting child sexual abuse.

The man was also found to be an active member of multiple online groups where members would share publications depicting extreme sexual acts, including many involving animals.

Simon Peterson, chief Customs officer - child exploitation operations team, said Customs is committed to identifying individuals at the earliest opportunity to disrupt this type of offending.

“The fact this material is shared online does not reduce its impact on the victims – it is all abuse, with children re-victimised every time material showing their abuse is viewed and shared, and the demand this offending then creates for new images and new victims.

“Customs and our law enforcement as well as non-profit partners in New Zealand and overseas are watching closely for people who view and share child sexual abuse material. This sentencing is a result of those partnerships and the hard work and determination of the investigators involved.”

If anyone had concerns or suspicions about someone trading or producing child sexual abuse images or videos, Customs asked for confidential tips to 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you are, or know of, someone who is at risk or being abused, contact the police immediately.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.