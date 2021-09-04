Auckland mall supermarket terrorist attack: Multicultural New Zealand rallies to condemn terror attack

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said seven people were injured in the terror attack at an Auckland supermarket yesterday and three people are still in a critical condition.

New Zealanders of every faith and ethnicity are coming together to express their horror at the terrorist attack that unfolded in New Lynn, West Auckland, yesterday.

The country, a rich melting pot of different cultures, backgrounds and ethnicities, is united in the thoughts for the seven victims of the attack and in condemning the actions of the man who stabbed members of the public inside the LynnMall supermarket.

Tributes have been flowing for the victims of the attack, who are in hospital, and those who know all too well the pain of being the target of terrorism have set up a crowdfunding page to help them.

Two years ago, Muslims were murdered at the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch during Friday prayer in a hate crime committed by a gunman.

Members of that mosque said they stand with victims of the "horrible incident" in New Lynn and have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for them.

'We are broken hearted but we are not broken

In a statement from the Muslim Association of Canterbury, Imam Gamal Fouda has passed on a message of solidarity to the victims of yesterday's terror attack in LynnMall.

"We are broken hearted but we are not broken again. In a time that required all New Zealanders to be kind and strong, we are horrified and grieved by the terror attack at LynnMall today," the statement, released on Friday, read.

Police remain present at LynnMall, the scene of the terror attack. Photo / Dean Purcell

"We stand with the victims of the horrible incident.

"We feel strongly the pain of terrorism and there are no words that can convey our condemnation of such a horrible act.

"All terrorists are the same regardless of their ideology whether it is white nationalism or Isis they stand for hate and we all stand for peace and love. This terrorist is not from us and we are one against terror. We pray for the recovery of the injured, and for the safety of our country."

To my Muslim brothers and sisters, while we all condemn today's attacks, please remember you don't owe anyone an apology. You have done nothing wrong. And the actions of this one individual does not and will not ever represent what we truly stand for ❤️ — Guled Mire (@GuledMire) September 3, 2021

Speaking to Kim Hill on RNZ's Saturday Morning, Abdur Razzaq Khan, of the Federation of Islamic Associations, said yesterday's attack had resurrected feelings of sadness about the March 15 attacks in Christchurch.

"We are mindful of the Countdown staff and bystanders who would be experiencing a lot of trauma, and that takes time to heal," he said.



He said the trauma had lasted more than two years for victims of the Christchurch shootings.



He also reiterated that the Muslim community had nothing to do with the attack, and asked for responsible reporting in the media and social media.

"We are aware of the major role of the media and social media in responding to this … the media itself, as they did after March 15, need to give a balanced report and not raise the temperature.

"We have to focus on the fact that this was a lone actor."

My thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families of the terror attack in New Lynn today. Hoping for a full and speedy recovery of all those injured. Really proud of our police and ambulance for their prompt response and action on the ground. — Dr Parmjeet Parmar (@Parmjeet_Parmar) September 3, 2021

The Islamic Council of New Zealand (ICONZ) also released a statement saying it "strongly condemned the heinous crime".

"We strongly condemn the actions of this cowardly individual who spread terror and hate upon innocent bystanders here in our own home. His actions do not represent the Muslim values and beliefs in any shape or form," the statement read.

"We send our support and sympathy to our Kiwi whānau who were victims of this devastating crime. We, as an organisation, will endeavour to support and assist the victims and their families in any way that we can.

"We thank the New Zealand Police and other agencies for their heroic work in responding to the situation in a timely manner and preventing further devastation.

"We will respond to this terrorist's intention to spread hate and fear with our love and aupport for all Kiwi brothers and sisters and stand in solidarity."

Aotearoa, our hearts are hurting tonight for all those injured and affected by the terrorist attack in New Lynn today. Auckland, we know you are already carrying a heavy load and this week has been really, really hard. pic.twitter.com/yy66CgyGRx — Mental Health Fdn (@mentalhealthnz) September 3, 2021

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon reminded people to focus on the actions of the man and blame only him, not the communities he was a part of.

"We must remember this and not spread hate or racism in our reactions," Foon posted on Facebook.

'Abhorrent attack'

The New Zealand Jewish Council also released a statement, expressing its "deep dismay at the abhorrent attack" in New Lynn and congratulating the police on their "swift action in preventing a worse catastrophe".

"Our thoughts are with the victims and we pray for their full, speedy recovery. Terrorism and support for extremist ideology has no place in Aotearoa New Zealand."

Thoughts with supermarket workers

Shoppers are being reminded to show kindness to supermarket workers around the country today.

First Union spokesperson Tali Williams says yesterday's terror attack has just exacerbated an already difficult working environment for supermarket staff.

She says people up and down the country need to be mindful that for those working today it's going to be really really tough in and of itself - and not a time to give them a hard time.

Tali Williams is also calling on Countdown to put significant support in place to help staff affected by yesterday's attack.

She says support for workers was good after a man attacked shoppers in Dunedin earlier this year.

"People had access to discretionary leave because it's a very traumatising thing".

She says once the New Lynn store is up and running again, workers will want to see around-the-clock security staff and police presence in place to make them feel safe.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster this afternoon said there will be a police presence in the area for the next while, with high-visibility patrols.

The terrorist injured seven people during the attack. Three are in critical condition.