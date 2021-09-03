Auckland Countdown terror attack: Supermarket giant removes sharp knives from sale

Shelves cleared of Knives and scissors at Countdown in Henderson. Photo / NZ Herald

Emma Russell is a health reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Countdown has temporarily removed sharp knives and scissors from its shelves and is considering whether to stop selling them permanently after yesterday's terror attack.

It comes as three people fight for their lives in hospital after being stabbed during the Isis-inspired terrorist attack at Countdown supermarket in New Lynn yesterday afternoon.

Another person was seriously injured and two others were rushed to hospital in a moderate condition.

The 32-year-old attacker is dead.

Countdown's general manager of corporate affairs Kiri Hannifin said the supermarket chain had temporarily removed all knives and scissors from its shelves and would consider whether to continue selling them.

"This is in no way a reflection on our customers, but an act of support for our team.

"We want all of our team to feel safe when they come to work, especially considering the events of yesterday," Hannifin said.

"Our team is a family and when one of our stores is hurting, we all are," she said.

"We're very grateful to our customers who have supported our decision to open a little later, and for all the messages of support we have received last night and today."

Foodstuffs NZ head of corporate affairs Antoinette Laird said a safety review into whether Foodstuffs stores would remove sharp knives from sale was being considered.

Foodstuffs NZ owns the hundreds of New World and Pak'n Save stores across the country.

"Everyone deserves to be able to go to work and visit essential services like the supermarket safely," Laird said.

"Our thoughts were with the Countdown team and customers injured and affected by the terrible event at Lynn Mall yesterday," Laird said.

