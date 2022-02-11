Voyager 2021 media awards
Auckland mall supermarket terror attack: Survivor Ezmeralda Johns speaks five months on

16 minutes to read
Two long scars, one from ear to chin across Ezmerelda Johns' lower cheek lay bare the terrorist's intentions that day. Video / NZ Herald

Cherie Howie
Reporter

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Ezmeralda Johns had already been stabbed twice by Isis-inspired terrorist Ahamed Samsudeen when he came back to where he'd left her on the floor of an Auckland supermarket, intestines protruding from the

