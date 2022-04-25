Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Auckland mall ram-raided, multiple shops targeted

26 April 2022 | Multiple shops were targeted at the Ormiston town centre shopping mall early this morning. Video / Hayden Woodward

NZ Herald

A shopping centre in east Auckland was ram-raided by multiple cars overnight.

The Herald understands young people used the vehicles to smash through an entrance to the Ormiston town centre shopping mall before driving through the mall and ram-raiding numerous shops before 1am.

Shattered glass and twisted metal were left behind. Noel Leeming was one of those targeted.

A large television was destroyed during the ram raids. Photo / Hayden Woodward
A person at the scene said empty iPad and microwave oven boxes were strewn outside the electronics store, and a "massive" television had been broken. Shattered glass was everywhere, he said.

A tow truck was also at the scene.

IPad boxes outside Noel Leeming. Photo / Hayden Woodward
