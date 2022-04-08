Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland light rail: Why tunnels when the options are so ... elevated?

12 minutes to read
Gondolas over Mexico. Could this be part of the future for transit in Auckland? Photo / supplied

Gondolas over Mexico. Could this be part of the future for transit in Auckland? Photo / supplied

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

ARE WE ready to talk about monorails yet? Or, thanks to their reputation being destroyed 29 years ago in the most famous episode of The Simpsons ever, is it still too soon?

How about personalised

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.