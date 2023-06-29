The Government's latest move on light rail has riled Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and councillors. Photo / Supplied

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is furious with the Government ministers for a “bombing run” on the city that could see the council stripped of its planning role along the light rail corridor.

He was responding to a letter from Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Housing Minister Megan Woods instructing Kāinga Ora board chair Mark Gosche to begin a process of potentially taking control of urban development along the 24km light rail route from the central city to the airport.

Brown and councillor Chris Darby, who are the council’s sponsors on the controversial $14.6 billion light rail project, and council’s chief planning officer Megan Tyler, told today’s governing body meeting they were blindsided by the letter.

“Enough is enough…this is a bombing run,” said Brown.

Mayor Wayne Brown called the letter a 'bombing run' on Auckland by the Government. Photo / Michael Craig

He said the Government needed reminding that Auckland Council is the body that represents a third of New Zealand and has to be treated with respect.

Brown said surprises from Woods have already caused enough problems, saying the latest surprise is not welcome.

Woods is one of the architects behind the housing directive imposed on Auckland that allows for three houses of three storeys built on most sites without resource consent and no urban design rules.

The council has estimated it could lead to more than 3 million more homes in the coming decades, including along the light rail corridor. National recently withdrew its support for the controversial measures, which have sent shockwaves through many communities but welcomed by others.

Councillor Chris Fletcher, who obtained a copy of the ministers’ letter last night, said it showed extraordinary arrogance, a betrayal of trust and an assault on the community.

“The behaviour of the Government dropping this on us is completely unacceptable,” said Fletcher, adding the letter had gone out before Auckland Light Rail had confirmed the route and station locations.

Councillor Christine Fletcher called the Government's actions arrogant. Photo / supplied

Tyler said the letter was a “surprise to us all”.

She said the letter was the beginning of a long process, starting with an investigation by Kainga Ora on the corridor being a potential Specified Development Project (SDP) for the Auckland Light Rail urban development project.

The key outcomes for the project include at least 66,000 new houses and 91,000 new jobs by 2051.

Kainga Ora has been given until July of next year to decide if the project should be an SDP, which could see the council lose control of planning for the corridor and put in the hands of Kainga Ora for the planning, funding and delivery of urban development projects.

Waitakere councillor Shane Henderson said the light rail corridor was exactly the kind of place for developing houses for people to live next to jobs and transport opportunities, but the council does need to have a democratic say on the issue.

Housing Minister and Christchurch-based MP Megan Woods is in Auckland Council's bad books. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Labour councillor for Manukau, Lotu Fuli, shared his concerns, calling the Government’s actions disrespectful and excluding the council from the table.

The governing body voted for Brown to write to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Robertson requesting them to withdraw their request to Kainga Ora until they have discussed the matter with other light rail sponsors, including Auckland Council, and agreed on the next steps.

Councillors also voted to note their disappointment that the Government issued the direction without any discussion or agreement with Auckland Council.