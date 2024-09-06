“The day-to-day work of lawyers at district courts throughout the country is pressured, and stressful. The working conditions are difficult. Despite that, lawyers work hard for clients every day. They should not have to risk their own safety as well.”
Rachael Reed KC, co-chair of the Bar Association’s Criminal Law Committee, said that anecdotally, attacks were increasing and they needed to be stopped.
“It will take action and work with others to change this worrying dynamic,” she added in the statement.
The Bar Association has contacted and is supporting the lawyer, who has given many years of service to the justice system.
Criminal Bar Association of NZ (CBA) vice-president Sumudu Thode said the association was concerned whenever counsel were endangered in the course of doing their job.
“We ought to be safe in our workplace, like everyone else,” she said.