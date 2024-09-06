“One of the forensic nurses came out and tried to drag her off. A police officer who was in a trial came and helped,” the lawyer said.

“She ran off, they caught her downstairs and then arrested her.”

The lawyer went to hospital later that day and found a tendon in her finger had been ripped.

She said her wellbeing has been up and down since the attack.

“I keep seeing the fist and the boot stomping on me.”

However, she said the reactions from her colleagues have been amazingly supportive.

“A number of the judges have called me. The Chief District Court Judge called me this morning. Another judge called me on Wednesday and another judge called me this morning.

“Colleagues I don’t know very well have sent me texts.”

New Zealand Bar Association president Maria Dew KC said it was unacceptable that lawyers doing their job were being attacked.

A police spokesperson said police responded to reports of an assault at the Auckland District Court on September 4.

“Members of the public assisted in the immediate aftermath before police arrested the offender.

“A 25-year-old woman has been charged with assaults with intent to injure.”

“This cannot be permitted to continue. Lawyers need to be safe when doing their work and particularly while they are at court for clients,” she said in a statement.

“The day-to-day work of lawyers at district courts throughout the country is pressured, and stressful. The working conditions are difficult. Despite that, lawyers work hard for clients every day. They should not have to risk their own safety as well.”

Rachael Reed KC, co-chair of the Bar Association’s Criminal Law Committee, said that anecdotally, attacks were increasing and they needed to be stopped.

“It will take action and work with others to change this worrying dynamic,” she added in the statement.

The Bar Association has contacted and is supporting the lawyer, who has given many years of service to the justice system.

Criminal Bar Association of NZ (CBA) vice-president Sumudu Thode said the association was concerned whenever counsel were endangered in the course of doing their job.

“We ought to be safe in our workplace, like everyone else,” she said.

“Incidences of violence against lawyers are becoming more frequent, which is of concern.”

Courts are a high-stress, high-emotion environment where, sadly, incidents do happen despite there being good support from security, police and other organisations, Thode said.

“We welcome any changes that will improve the safety of our members.”