A man was taken into custody by police at the scene. Photo / RNZ / Lucy Xia

By RNZ

An Auckland man says he narrowly missed being injured when a man drew a knife on him in a central city apartment car park.

Hobson St resident Daljit Singh rents a car park in an apartment building, and said earlier today he was in the car park when a man demanded he hand over his car keys.

He refused and said the man then tried to injure him and broke several fire alarms in an attempt to flee.

“There was a guy, he just approached me and asked me [for] my car keys and my phone.

“When I [asked] him what’s going on ... he threw something like a dagger on me and I was just saved by inches.”

Four fire trucks and three police cars responded to the incident.

An RNZ reporter at the scene saw a man being taken into custody by police.

Police said officers were alerted to reports of a person with a weapon in a building on Hobson St around 2.30pm.

“Fenz were responding to fire alarms set off in the building when they located a person with a weapon,” police said in a statement.

“Police located a man and have taken him into custody. Inquiries are continuing.”