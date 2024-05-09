The body of the Ponsonby Rd gunman was found at a rural Taupō address yesterday. Video / Andrew Warner

9 May, 2024 12:55 AM 3 mins to read

Police are monitoring gang members travelling between Auckland and Bay of Plenty today ahead of the body of the Ponsonby Rd gunman being released from Rotorua Hospital.

Hone Kay-Selwyn, 31, opened fire just after 10.15pm on Sunday after being denied entry to a bar, killing Robert Horne.

The Killer Beez gang member was found dead at a rural property outside of Taupō on Tuesday evening.

Around 20 Killer Beez members were waiting outside the Rotorua Hospital mortuary. A woman was seen carrying a photo of the shooter walking into the building.

A police spokesperson said there were no issues with the convoy “at this stage”.

“Motorists concerned about any activity they see should report this to police so appropriate action can be taken.”

Yesterday, the body of the Ponsonby Rd gunman was removed to a rousing haka.

He was taken to Rotorua hospital for a post-mortem examination and his death is still being treated as unexplained.

Details of the background of the shooter have continued to filter out, from his criminal past to a famous forebear.

Police confirmed on Wednesday he was a member of the Killer Beez gang.

Gang members including an account associated with a fellow killer have taken to social media to pay tribute to Ponsonby gunman Hone Kay-Selwyn, found dead this week after two days on the run following the Sunday night shooting.

An account associated with Patched Head Hunter Mikaere Puata-Chaney and his supporters, serving a life sentence for killing his ex-partner and her father, posted a photo of the pair wearing their gang patches. Kay-Selwyn was a patched Killer Beez member.

“Love you my brother,” the account posted, alongside an image of the two killers together.

While Puata-Chaney is in prison and is not meant to have access to a phone, the account has intermittently posted photos of the double murderer inside, taken with a smuggled cellphone. He has spent time in segregation after being caught with contraband including a phone.

Killer Bees gang member and Ponsonby gunman Hone Kay-Selwyn was found dead on Tuesday evening.

About 12 cars full of men dressed in black, some with their faces covered, arrived at the Broadlands address while police conducted inquiries into the death of Kay-Selwyn.

It also emerged the 31-year-old was the son of celebrated Kiwi filmmaker Don Selwyn.

On Wednesday, a group of men clad in black and white arrived in a convoy of vehicles, including several matching late model Ford Ranger utes, at the property in Broadlands near Taupō where Kay-Selwyn’s body was found.

Their attire, particularly the fact many wore black balaclavas, was the same as that often worn by Killer Beez members, though most, if not all, did not appear to be wearing patches.

They performed a haka as the body was removed on Wednesday afternoon.

A neighbour said they heard police sirens at the address about 5am yesterday.

The victim has been named as 33-year-old Robert Sidney Horne, a hard-working drainlayer with a big heart, a colleague said.

Horne had been with a group of people at the time of the shooting outside a bar on Ponsonby Rd.

Barry said there was no relationship between Kay-Selwyn, who was a member of the Killer Beez gang, and the victim and his associates.



