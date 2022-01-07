Auckland Jetstar flight to Wellington turned back after engineering issue

An Auckland Jetstar flight bound to Wellington turned back after an engineering issue. Video / Flightradar24

An Auckland Jetstar flight bound to Wellington turned back after an engineering issue. Video / Flightradar24

A Jetstar flight travelling to Wellington from Auckland this morning was forced to turn around after an engineering issue on board the craft.

Jetstar flight 259 had barely made it to Port Waikato before circling back to Auckland Airport shortly after departing at 10.30am.

According to a passenger on board, the flight the plane was struggling to climb.

The Jetstar flight took off from Auckland Airport before circling back a few minutes later. Image / Supplied

"The plane didn't seem to have any power and was flying very bottom heavy like we were still taking off.

"It flew very low and coasted along quietly until we turned back to Auckland."

The passenger said back on the tarmac, passengers were told to stay in their seats for up to 30 minutes before being allowed to disembark.

They then had to wait an hour before departing for Wellington three hours later at 1.30pm.

The person claimed Jetstar did not give those on board any information on the cause.

An airline spokesperson told the plane "made a routine procedural return due to an engineering issue".

"The aircraft flew at standard altitude and landed normally. Note, it was not an emergency landing," she said.

"The aircraft has been inspected by engineers and has been cleared to operate. We apologise to customers for the delay to their journey."