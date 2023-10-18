Mark Telea returns while Sam Whitelock gets the nod to start, about 300 people gathered overnight to mourn the victims killed in the war and NZ First's Winston Peters hasn’t been keen on fronting media ahead of talks with National. Video / NZ Herald

A Ponsonby ice cream shop has been robbed of cake and cash with a female staff member who tried to escape dragged back into the store.

Boozylato Ice Cream on Ponsonby Rd was robbed around 8.45pm as it was closing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said the offender entered the property and demanded cash.

“A female worker tried to flee but the offender chased her and physically dragged her into the back of the building along with another female worker,” Armstrong said.

The offender took money from a cash box and a slice of cake before leaving the premises on foot. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“He has taken money from a cash box and a slice of cake before leaving the premises on foot.

“The two workers were uninjured, but understandably shaken by the incident.”

Police are following positive lines of inquiry.

The store manager was out the back when the incident happened.

She said the man who took the night’s takings also helped himself to the Valentine biscuit jar on the shop counter.

“After I ran out the front when the girl told me what happened a male customer came into the shop and asked what happened and if everything was okay,” the woman who did not want to be named said.

“The customer happened to be a man, as we’re all girls there, we felt a little bit safer.”

The manager told the female staff member that she did the right thing during the robbery.

“If this happens again, just give them what they want and don’t fight because your life is more important than the money,” she said.

The store manager said this was the second robbery in a few months.

“Another person took the tablet on which we do reservations and on which all of our information is kept.”







