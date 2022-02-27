Kiwis in Aus welcomed home, Russia’s nuclear deterrent on ‘special alert’ and anti-mandate protesters look to enforce their own mandates in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwis in Aus welcomed home, Russia’s nuclear deterrent on ‘special alert’ and anti-mandate protesters look to enforce their own mandates in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Anti-mandate protesters camping at Auckland Domain for a third day are causing parking and access issues for hospital staff and visitors as well as visitors to the museum.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said this morning he absolutely opposed their sense of "entitlement" and the council has trespass orders at the ready if police wish to use them.

Domain Rd, which runs through the Grafton park, is closed to vehicles today as a small group of protesters who pitched tents on Saturday remain.

Police can be seen patrolling the Park Rd entrance, near Auckland Hospital.

Police stand outside the Park Rd entrance to Auckland Domain, near Auckland City Hospital. Photo / Michael Craig

A witness said each entrance to the Domain is blocked by security or construction workers and the park is unusually quiet this morning.

People are still using it to exercise, but no cars are allowed in. The protest site appears calm, the witness said.

Auckland District Health Board (DHB) has warned its staff and visitors, many of whom use the Domain to get to work or to park for free, of the road closure.

Due to the protest in Auckland Domain, Domain Road remains closed. This means vehicles will not be allowed through the Domain and will be unable to park in Auckland Domain. We'll keep you updated as we hear more. — Te Toka Tumai | Auckland DHB (@Akld_DHB) February 27, 2022

Thousands marched across the city's Harbour Bridge on Saturday, in a protest organised by the Freedoms and Rights Coalition, forcing lanes to be closed to traffic.

A group then set up camp on a knoll behind the Domain Wintergardens and despite reportedly telling police they would be gone by Saturday evening, they remain for a third day.

All vehicle entrances to Auckland Domain are blocked. Photo / Michael Craig

Visitors to the Auckland War Memorial Museum have to access the museum and underground car park via Titoki St, a spokesperson told the Herald.

Mayor Phil Goff told RNZ he had spoken to police commissioner Andrew Coster and had indicated that the council had trespass orders ready to go as soon as police were ready to enforce these orders and remove people.

"Nobody is above the law and nobody is entitled to believe they can break the law and there are no consequences and that's what we are seeing at the moment and I think that has got to stop."

He said the protesters are not entitled to camp on the domain or disrupt the rights of others.

Anti-mandate protesters remain at Auckland Domain for a third day, causing the park to be closed to traffic. Photo / Michael Craig

"What I absolutely oppose is the sense of entitlement and self-given right to disrupt the lives of others to make their point. We've seen that at Parliament and we don't want to see it in Auckland."

Yesterday police said they respect the lawful right to protest and will monitor the situation to ensure that there is minimal disruption to the wider public.

A protester in a video has claimed to have mana whenua status, and said they were occupying a pa site at the domain.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, tangata whenua of central Tāmaki Makaurau, said on Friday they do not support protest action against vaccination and mandates.