'Scary this can happen': Woman dies after Grey Lynn assault, person in custody. Video / Hayden Woodward

A man is due in court this morning charged with murder after a woman died following a fatal assault in Auckland's Grey Lynn.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Cockburn St in Grey Lynn at about 8.25am on Saturday morning.

The woman was found by a member of the public with critical injuries and died shortly afterwards, police said.

A man was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder. He was known to the woman, police said.

He is due to appear in Auckland District Court today.

Firefighters used a crowbar to bring down a fence to gain access the man, who was later taken into custody.

When the Herald visited the area late on Sunday, cordons remained in place at both properties where the woman died and the Dryden St property where the man was taken.

Police officers in boiler suits were seen walking around the area, with uniformed officers guarding the entrances of both properties.

Flowers had been left at the scene outside the Cockburn St house.