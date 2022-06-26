Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland heritage houses: Oscar Sims - inner suburb density will improve affordability

4 minutes to read
Two-storey townhouse developments allow more to be done with land and provide more homes within reach of existing amenities. Photo / Supplied

Two-storey townhouse developments allow more to be done with land and provide more homes within reach of existing amenities. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Oscar Sims

OPINION:

There's a debate currently raging in the council chambers, suburban cul-de-sacs, and student flats of Auckland - how much high-density housing should we allow, and where?

As a coalition representing a broad cross-section of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.