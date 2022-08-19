Waka Kotahi Board says walking and cycling lanes on Auckland Harbour Bridge are too much of a health and safety risk for now. Photo / Michael Craig

Waka Kotahi Board says walking and cycling lanes on Auckland Harbour Bridge are too much of a health and safety risk for now. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Harbour Bridge won't have trial lanes for walking and cycling, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Board confirmed today.

In a statement today, Waka Kotahi said it is "strongly committed to providing a safe network for walking and cycling" in the Auckland region, integrated with public transport, to "support a shift to active and shared modes with better climate outcomes".

However, it says it cannot support a trial of lane reallocation on the Auckland Harbour Bridge due to "significant" health and safety issues.

Waka Kotahi Board chairman Sir Brian Roche said they are focused on planning and delivering a range of projects in Auckland which include walking and cycling in order to encourage more people to use active transport.

"The board has considered lane reallocation on the Auckland Harbour Bridge on a number of occasions, and it is clear that the risks for people walking and cycling on the structure cannot be mitigated to the level where we can be confident that it is an activity which can be managed safely on a permanent basis, alongside our other considerations of managing the long-term resilience of the bridge as a critical transport asset and its key role in the region's transport network," Roche said.

The most recent safety assessment, undertaken by Waka Kotahi this year, identified a number of safety risks which would be created by the permanent reallocation of lanes for walking and cycling on the bridge.

"Waka Kotahi has undertaken a detailed analysis of all of the evidence available, and having considered that analysis, the board has determined that a trial of lane reallocation on a permanent basis would not be appropriate at this time," Roche added.

Waka Kotahi says it continues to work with partners Auckland Council and Auckland Transport on developing a walking and cycling network across the city that is "accessible, safe and appealing for Aucklanders".

It includes the recently-opened second stage of the Glen Innes to Tamaki Drive Shared Path to the East, the Southern Pathway running between Takanini and Papakura, the Northern Corridor and the soon to opened Ngā Hau Māngere (Old Mangere Bridge) to the South.

A copy of the paper considered by the board on lane reallocation this week can be viewed here